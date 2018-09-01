Two file for seats on Tribal Council

Bullard Bullard

PEMBROKE — Jody Bullard announced Friday his candidacy for the District 4 seat on the Lumbee Tribal Council, making him the third candidate seeking to represent the district.

Kindra D. Locklear and Ted Woodell also have filed for the seat currently held by Jonathan Locklear. Locklear is not eligible for re-election because he is in his second term.

The tribal constitution limits council members to two consecutive terms. The election will take place Nov. 13.

Bullard, 37, is married to Kelli Bullard, according to biographical information given to the Robesonian. They have three daughters: Kaleigh, Kensley and Kadence Bullard. He is a teacher with the Public Schools of Robeson County. Bullard and his family are members of Harvest Church in Raynham.

“I not only want to serve my community, but the tribe as a whole,” Bullard said in a statement given to The Robesonian. “As an educator and healthcare provider, I am striving to improve healthcare and educational opportunities for our Lumbee communities. I am also looking forward to collaborating with our tribal leaders to improve housing opportunities. With your prayers and support we can make a better way of life for our Lumbee communities.”

Also on Friday, Audrey Revels Hunt filed as a candidate for the District 1 seat. The incumbent is Lakeisha Swett, who is eligible for re-election. Hunt did not provide information to The Robesonian.

The filing period for the November elections continues until Friday. The Lumbee Tribe Election Board Office will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Filing can be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the Elections Office, which is located at 707 Union Chapel Road. The cost to file for chairman is $500, and $250 for a Tribal Council seat.

For information, call the Elections Office at 910-374-6290

