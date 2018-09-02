Pembroke woman missing

Woods Woods

PEMBROKE — The public’s help is being sought in finding a 47-year-old Pembroke woman who once suffered a brain injury and has short-term memory loss.

Hildelisa Woods is an American Indian, has black medium length hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, according to information provided by Emily Jones, a spokesperson for Robeson County. She was last seen wearing a floral shirt, khaki pants and black shoes when she left her home at 3046 Whistling Rufus Road and was seen walking towards N.C. 72.

She is at risk for seizures and depends on daily medication.

