Red Cross has 2 upcoming blood drives

WILMINGTON — The American Red Cross has scheduled two blood drives in Robeson County in the coming days.

Eligible donors are urged to give blood to help children, teens and young adults battling cancer, and others in need of transfusions, during September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Blood donors also are needed to replenish the blood supply following a critical summer blood shortage.

Blood and platelet donors of all blood types, especially type O negative and O positive, are urgently needed, according to the Red Cross.

A blood drive has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at First Assembly of God of Maxton, located at 1033 Old Red Springs Road.

On Sept. 10, a blood drive will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Highland Acres, located at 1170 Linkhaw Road in Lumberton.

Donors can do good and look good when they donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross and get a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircut, a partner of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which supports research to find cures for childhood cancers.

“The Red Cross and Sport Clips share a commitment to helping kids kick cancer, and we are thrilled to partner in September for the Saving Lives Never Looked So Good campaign to help bring attention to this important topic,” said Donna M. Morrissey, director of national partnerships, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “We are grateful to Sport Clips for their continued support of the Red Cross and for thanking the generous blood and platelet donors who help make lifesaving treatments possible for many childhood cancer patients.”

Those who give blood or platelets through Sept. 30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 11 at participating Sport Clips locations.

Donors are urged to make an appointment to donate using the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/sport-clips or by calling 1-800-733-2767.