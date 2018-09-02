LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners will consider action on a grant, a fee increase request and an amendment to the airport’s budget when it meets on Tuesday.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. at the county administrative building at 701 N. Elm St. in Lumberton. The board normally meets on the first Monday of each month, but the meeting was rescheduled because Monday is Labor Day.

The Robesonian will provide a live video stream on Facebook.

Wendy Chavis, the Parks & Recreation director, is scheduled to present information on the Recreation Department receiving another 21st Century Grant for two schools. She also is to speak about donations the county gave to the city of Lumberton for the Dixie Youth World Series, and to give an update on county parks.

County parks were a topic of discussion during the board’s Aug. 20 meeting. Commissioner Jerry Stephens, in whose district lies the Raymond Pennington Athletic Complex, made a motion that the commissioners donate $25,000 over five years to the complex. There was never a vote on the request, and board Chairman Raymond Cummings asked County Manager Ricky Harris to take an inventory of the number, location and needs at all county parks.

County Health Department Director Bill Smith is scheduled to make a request for an increase in the fee for rabies clinic vaccinations.

The members of the Robeson County Veterinary Medical Association recently completed its annual rabies vaccination program in which pet owners can get their furry friends vaccinated for $5. The fee normally is $10, but the county pays half the fee during the program. Dr. David Brooks, owner of Pembroke Veterinary Hospital, said 687 pets were vaccinated during this year’s program.

Smith also is on the agenda to present for the commissioners’ consideration a recommendation endorsed by the county Board of Health concerning an Animal Privilege License.

Troy Gammon, of the Lumberton Regional Airport, is to come before the commissioners to request an amendment to the current budget that would allow a part-time employee to be made a full-time employee.

There are five public hearings on Tuesday’s agenda.

The first is a request by Tommy Hunt Jr., of Back Swamp Township, that a half-acre tract and a 4.5-acre tract be rezoned from Heavy Industrial to Residential Agricultural to allow for permitted uses in Residential Agricultural.

Mike and Kimberly Woods, of Pembroke Swamp Township, are requesting that a 53.51-acre tract be rezoned from Residential Agricultural to Highway Commercial to allow for an electrical construction business.

The third public hearing is about a request from Christy S. Locklear, of Back Swamp Township, that a combined 50.37-acre tract be rezoned from Neighborhood Commercial to Residential Agricultural to allow for the construction of poultry houses.

Wedley Dial, of Pembroke Township, is requesting a conditional-use permit to allow for the establishment of a mechanic and diesel shop on a one-acre tract in a Residential Agricultural District.

The fifth public hearing is a request from Jerry Strickland, of Fairmont, for a conditional-use permit to allow for the establishment of a family cemetery on a .41-acre tract in a Residential Agricultural District.

Commissioner Lance Herndon is to present a Budget & Finance Committee report.

Also on Tuesday, the commissioners are to consider an appointment to the Transportation Advisory Committee.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]

