Labor Day Sale awaits bargain hunters

LUMBERTON — Bargain hunters have the chance to find a deal on Monday.

The 24th annual Labor Day Yard Sale will take place at Lumberton’s downtown plaza on North Chestnut Street. The sale is held each year to raise money benefit the development and restoration of downtown Lumberton.

“It’s something that is a lot of fun and brings people together,” said Dick Taylor, a Lumberton businessman and the event’s organizer. “It’s something to do on Labor Day because there is really nothing else going on around here.”

Shoppers can expect sunny skies with a high of 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

More than 75 vendors will be set up at the event that draws 2,500 to 3,000 shoppers each year, Taylor said. They will be offering standard yard sale fare, such as clothes, shoes, attic relics, furniture, crafts, food and more.

“We have a lot of unique things and we have a lot of variety — new and used,” he said.

The event usually raises about $1,500 each year for downtown revitalization.

“It’s just beneficial for the redevelopments being made downtown because the city spends a lot of time and a lot of effort down here,” Taylor said.

The official start time for the sale is 7 a.m. but vendors and shoppers have been known to show up even earlier. Taylor recalls attendees showing up so early, that they had to use flashlights to see.

“There will be people out there at 5 o’clock in the morning loading, unloading and looking to buy,” Taylor said.

Taylor will be accepting vendors as long as there’s space to hold them. As of Friday afternoon, there were 15 vendor spaces left. Call 910-739-1111 to reserve a space. The cost is $20.

“It’s a lot of enjoyment and there’s a lot of good bargains around here,” he said. “We encourage them all to come out and have a good time.”

