Rowland man charged in shooting

McDaniel McDaniel

LUMBERTON — A 25-year-old Robeson County man has been charged in a shooting last week that sent another man to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, Demarreon McDaniel, of Manning Road, Rowland, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

Parker said officers on Friday at 7:29 p.m. responded to a call of shots being fired at 103 Carolina Ave., where they found Dexter Johnson, 27, of Pate Street, with injuries to a leg. Johnson was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Parker said McDaniel tried to flee the scene, tossing away a handgun in the process, but was quickly captured.

Anyone with information that might aid police should call Detective David Williford at 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.

McDaniel https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Demarreon-McDaniel_ne20189410510845.jpg McDaniel