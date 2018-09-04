Witten, former journalist at The Robesonian, dies

LAURINBURG — Scott Witten, a former reporter and managing editor for The Robesonian, has died.

He was 51 years old.

Witten joined The Robesonian in 1988 as a reporter and later worked as its managing editor. Most recently, he worked as editor of the Laurinburg Exchange, a sister newspaper of The Robesonian.

Witten suffered from kidney failure, and once was the recipient of a kidney transplant. He died Saturday.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Scott’s passing,” said Donnie Douglas, editor of The Robesonian. “Scott was an excellent journalist who kept working despite poor health, doing so without complaint. But he was a dear friend to so many of us at this newspaper, affable, a great storyteller, and a mentor to so many young journalists who have come through here.”

The Robesonian will have more on this story, as well as Witten’s obituary when it is available.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_scott-witten_ne201894113544644-1.jpg