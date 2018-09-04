Six expungement outreach sessions scheduled

Graham Graham

LUMBERTON — Six sessions about getting criminal records expunged have been scheduled throughout Robeson County.

State Rep. Charles Graham, who organized them, says the intent is to help people who have made mistakes overcome them and find work.

“I want to know what the interests and needs are here in Robeson County. I’m encouraging all interested citizens to attend to get factual information about recent legislation that will be of interest to them and also give them some hope and an indication about whether they may qualify to participate in an expunction event at a future date to be determined. All crimes are not eligible for expungement. Non-expungable crimes will be reviewed and discussed,” said state Rep. Charles Graham, sessions organizer.

Expungement outreach sessions will be offered at 6 p.m. Thursday in Red Springs Community Center, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pembroke Town Hall, 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at Rowland Town Hall, 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at Maxton Town Hall, 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at Lumberton City Hall and 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at St. Pauls Town Hall.

“It is the goal to take the results of these outreach sessions and proceed in establishing a collaborative expunction event for the citizens of Robeson County in the near future,” Graham said. “Our citizens deserve a second chance to correct mistakes that they have made in the past. This can be a jobs opportunity.”

Representatives of Legal Aid of North Carolina and the Second Chance Initiative of the North Carolina Justice Center will be present to answer questions.

“Many individuals have made foolish and unwise decisions in the past, have paid their debts to society, and have moved on to live useful and productive lives,” Graham said. “I believe that a large number of Robeson County residents are faced with the consequences of a criminal record, adversely affecting their quality of life every day.”

