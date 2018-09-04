Crime report

Bejoy Thomas reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a van that was parked in front of a business on East Fifth Street. Inside the van were a steam cleaner, a buffing machine, a lawn trimmer, assorted tools and a surveillance camera. The value of the van and its contents was listed as $8,835 on the report.

Kimberly Hall reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a residence on Delmar Street and stole a black Smith & Wesson .40-caliber firearm. The estimated value of the firearm was listed as $339 on the report.

Edmund Pienta reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a yellow gold engagement ring at Springhill Suites on Fayetteville Road. The estimated value of the ring was listed as $2,800.

An employee of Sundo, located on South Roberts Avenue, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a cell phone and two beers from the business. The estimated value of the stolen items was listed as $104.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Verlin Strickland, North Chicken Road, Lumberton; Christopher Locklear, Powhatan Drive, Lumberton; Peggy Locklear, Jones Road, Pembroke; George Thompson, N.C. 41 South, Lumberton; Jennifer Speights, Pinewood Road, Fairmont; Ida Jones, Dixie Drive, Red Springs; Michael Gray, West Main Street, Lumber Bridge; Georgianna Jones, Sandy Road, Fairmont; Shoreline Transport LLC, Sweeping Cross Boulevard, Lumberton; Ida Jones, Dixie Drive, Red Springs; Kennie Johnson, N.C. 41 North, Lumberton; and Joseph Grant, Prospect Road, Pembroke.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Michelle Locklear, N.C. 711/Candy Park Road, Lumberton; Myiki Hunt, Gateway Drive, Lumberton; Armanuel Brooks, Brooklock Road, Maxton; Southern AG Builders, Russell Road, Lumber Bridge; Margraet Stephens, Jeremy Drive, Lumberton; Marcelino Cruz, Monica Road, Shannon; Timothy Locklear, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Stella Hurley, Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton; Loretta Davis, Linkhaw Road, Lumberton; and Cynthia Carter, Beam Road, Lumberton.

The following incidents of assault with a deadly weapon were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Wilbert Deal, Pleasant Hope Road, Lumberton; and Brooke Locklear, Preston Road, Maxton.

Sanford Locklear reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury while on Goins Road in Pembroke.

Rosalimo Alegria reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of armed robbery while on Rennert Road in Shannon.

Brianna Hunt reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office the theft of a vehicle parked in front of a residence on Ward Store Road in Fairmont.

Ernest Thompson reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a firearm was stolen from a residence on Benson Chapel Road in Rowland.