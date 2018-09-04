Pembroke man accused of armed robbery

Chavis Chavis

LUMBERTON — A Pembroke man is facing multiple charges in connection to an armed robbery and the firing of shots into the victim’s vehicle, court records indicate.

Keno Chavis, 21, of Ambay Road, is charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony discharge of a weapon into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle, and felony larceny of a firearm, court documents show. He was placed in the county jail under a $118,000 bond.

Chavis was arrested Friday and charged with robbing Ryan Locklear on Aug. 18, court documents show. Locklear was robbed at gunpoint of .40-caliber Glock semi-automatic firearm and cash. Court documents indicate the robber fired into Locklear’s 2005 silver Chevy Malibu while it was traveling along Union Chapel Road.

Chavis is scheduled back in court on Sept. 18.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

