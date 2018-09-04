Man charged with stealing from business

Hammonds Hammonds

LUMBERTON — A Robeson County man is facing a felony criminal charge after being accused of stealing work equipment from his employer.

Donald Hammonds, 42, of 28 Old Stage Road, was charged with felony larceny by an employee and was placed in the county jail under a $3,000 bond, according to information from the Robeson County Detention Center.

Hammonds is accused of the theft of assorted hand wrenches, a walk-behind saw and blower, and a jigsaw from Kings Paving, located at 110 Velcord Drive in Lumberton, according to court documents. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Hammonds on Friday for the Aug. 13 crime.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 18.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

