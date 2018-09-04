Military veteran files for Tribal Council

Hunt Hunt Lewis Lewis

PEMBROKE — Retired military veteran Terry Hunt filed Tuesday to represent the District 14 seat on the Lumbee Tribal Council, and a fourth candidate filed for tribal chairman.

Hunt is the first to announce as a candidate for the seat held by incumbent Barbara Lowery. Lowery is eligible for re-election.

Hunt, 62, has lived in the Allenton community his entire life, according to information given to The Robesonian. He is married to Rita Hunt, and they have three children and five grandchildren.

He said he is a born-again Christian and a member of Smyrna Baptist Church in the Allenton community.

Hunt retired from the military, having served a total of 28 years in the U.S. Army and the N.C. National Guard. He left military service with the rank of command sergeant major.

Hunt graduated from the U.S. Army Sergeant Major Academy and other military leadership schools. He has been awarded the Army’s Legion of Merit and two Bronze stars. He served three combat tours, including two in Iraq and one in Jordan.

Hunt has worked at Campbell Soup for 23 years.

“If elected, I want to be a voice for the people,” Hunt wrote in a statement. “I will be one that will stand up and fight for what is right, and do the right thing for the people. The election is not about me but about us, the Lumbee people. We need to bring unity back within the tribal government first, so we can have unity in our tribe as a whole. I’m asking you for your prayers. I need your support in this election.”

Randy Lewis filed for the tribal chairman. A graduate of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Lewis has been known throughout the county as the person leading private efforts to rehab homes damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

The filing period for the Nov. 13 election continues until Friday.

Filing can be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Lumbee Tribe Elections Office, which is located at 707 Union Chapel Road. The cost to file for chairman is $500, and $250 for a Tribal Council seat.

For information, call the Elections Office at 910-374-6290.

