Drowning reported in pond near Lumberton

LUMBERTON — Robeson County emergency personnel on Tuesday night appeared to be in a “recovery” mode after responding to a report of someone drowning in a pond off Barker Ten Mile Road, north of Lumberton.

Sheriff Kenneth Sealey left the Robeson County Board of Commissioners meeting to rush to the scene.

The drowning appeared to have occurred in a pond about 1 1/2 miles from Barker Ten Mile Road.

No other details were immediately available. The Robesonian will update this story at robesonian.com and in Thursday’s print edition.