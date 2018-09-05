Drowning victim identified as 27-year-old Lumberton man

LUMBERTON — A 27-year-old Lumberton man who was reported missing earlier in the day has been identified as the person whose body was recovered from a pond on Tuesday night.

Police Capt. Terry Parker said that an autopsy is scheduled for today on the body of Curtis Woodrow Jackson, whose famly reported him missing at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday. Jackson’s home address was not immediately available.

Parker said family members told police that he had checked into Spring Hill Suites, which is located at 5128 Fayetteville Road, and changed clothes to go swimming. He wasn’t seen again.

According to Parker, a person who lives in the 400 block area of Barker Ten Mile Road was checking property in that area at about 6:30 p.m. and saw a person face down in a pond that runs along the east side of Interstate 95, across from Robeson Community College. Sheriff’s deputies and Lumberton Rescue and EMS recovered the body, and Jackson was identified by his clothes, a scar on his right hand and a full-sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

“The Lumberton Police Department would like to thank the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department and Lumberton Rescue and EMS,” Parker said, “and we would like to also extend our sympathy to Mr. Jackson’s family.”

Parker said the autopsy at the state Medical Examiner’s Office should determine the exact cause of death.

Donnie Douglas Editor

Editor Donnie Douglas can be reached at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

