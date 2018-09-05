Speed cited in wreck that kills teen

PEMBROKE — The state Highway Patrol is saying speed was a factor in a single-car accident Wednesday morning that killed a 19-year-old from Maxton.

According to Trooper Alan Humphrey’s report, Melvin Dwayne Chavis Jr, of 3539 Elrod Road in Maxton, was killed in the accident that happened at 9:50 a.m. on Canal Road, about a mile east of N.C. 710 and close to Pembroke. He called the crash and the damage to Chavis’ 2004 Chevy Cavalier as being “unsurvivable.”

According to the report, Chavis was traveling east on Canal Road at about 80 mph in the 55-mph zone when the vehicle exited the road to the right and he over-corrected, sending it off the road to the left. It struck a ditch, overturned and then struck a tree, destroying the vehicle.

Chavis died at the scene. He was alone in the vehicle.