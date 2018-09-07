Vehicle hits, kills man on N.C. 41

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man was killed Thursday night when he was struck and killed as he was attempting to cross N.C. 41 on foot.

According to a report by N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper M.J. Miles, Danny Russell Cooper, 62, of 228 Beau Drive, Lot 6, was trying to cross the highway about a mile north of Lumberton when he was struck by a 1993 GMC pickup truck. He died at the scene.

Wayne Charles Miles, 44, of 4275 Tar Heel Road, was driving the vehicle south when the accident happened at 9:59 p.m. The report indicated that Miles, who was alone in the vehicle, was not at fault and no charges were filed and none are expected. He was not injured.

The report indicates there were no obvious signs of impairment that would explain why Cooper was in the roadway. About $1,500 damage was done to the vehicle.