Repair work to close U.S. 301, Davis Road

LUMBERTON — A section each of U.S. 301 and Davis Road will be closed Monday through Friday because of maintenance work.

Work on both roadways will start 7 a.m Monday and should be finished by 4 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The section of U.S. 301 that will be closed to traffic from both directions is near Rowland. The detour will be Purvis Road to Adams Road back to U.S. 301.

The section of Davis Road that will be closed to traffic from both directions is southwest of Fairmont. The detour will be Stone Road to McDonald Road back to Davis Road.