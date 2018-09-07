Four file on last day for Tribal Council

Locklear Locklear

PEMBROKE — Four candidates filed Friday as candidates for seats on the Lumbee Tribal Council.

Marshil Bullard Locklear filed for District 10, Wendy Moore-Graham filed for the District 5, and Carvicous Barfield and incumbent LaKishia Spaulding Sweat each filed for District 1. Only Locklear provided information to The Robesonian.

Candidate filing for the Nov. 13 election ended at 5 p.m. Friday.

Marshil Locklear is a lifelong resident of Robeson County, according to information given to The Robesonian. She lives in Red Springs with her husband of 26 years, Spencer Locklear. She has two children and two grandchildren. She is the oldest child of Jimmy and Wanda Bullard, of Shannon.

She attends Saddletree Church of God and is an active member of the Hoke County Domestic Violence Center board of directors. She received her doctorate in nursing practice in August 2018 from Brenau University in Gainesville, Ga., and works as a family nurse practitioner in Lumberton. She has practiced as a registered nurse for 20 years and has worked in a variety of healthcare settings.

“I am committed to improving the lives of the Lumbee people. I feel this can be accomplished by improving our health,” Locklear wrote in a statement. “We need more resources and education to accomplish this. Working closely with grant writers and partnering with area healthcare facilities may bring untapped resources to the tribe to meet this need.

“Also, we must not forget our elders and the struggles they face. We must listen to them as they are the heart of the Lumbee nation. I desire your support for the upcoming election.”

Janet Locklear has also filed for the District 10 seat; Robin Locklear is eligible to run for the seat but did file for re-election.

Moore-Graham will be running against Robbie Goins for the District 5 seat. She did not provide information to The Robesonian. Incumbent Robert Oxendine is not eligible for re-election.

