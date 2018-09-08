McGirt, Pevia get new housing roles

David McGirt, pictured here, has been named the new construction manager and Anthony Pevia has been promoted to the rehabilitation manager for the Lumbee tribe. David McGirt, pictured here, has been named the new construction manager and Anthony Pevia has been promoted to the rehabilitation manager for the Lumbee tribe.

PEMBROKE — David McGirt has been named the new construction manager and Anthony Pevia has been promoted to the rehabilitation manager for the Lumbee tribe.

Prior to being named new construction manager, McGirt served as the manager of the Rehabilitation Department. During his time in that department, he oversaw a record number of rehabilitations, 447. As the new construction manager, he will coordinate the construction of new homeownership units and oversee the tribe’s new building projects, including Dream Catcher Communities, which includes the construction of 50 rental units.

The New Construction Department will also oversee the building of 12 single-family homes this budget year and 15 homes next budget year, as well as the new maintenance facility.

Pevia previously served as housing coordinator for the Rehabilitation Department. As rehabilitation manager, he will oversee the Housing Department’s largest department and will coordinate all rehabilitation activities, including mobile home replacement and emergency rehab services. During the 2017-18 fiscal year, the rehab department has purchased 25 mobile homes, taking the home replacement list from 110 to 85 and the department anticipates signing contracts for an additional 28 homes this year.

David McGirt, pictured here, has been named the new construction manager and Anthony Pevia has been promoted to the rehabilitation manager for the Lumbee tribe. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_david-mcgirt_ne2018989646173.jpg David McGirt, pictured here, has been named the new construction manager and Anthony Pevia has been promoted to the rehabilitation manager for the Lumbee tribe.