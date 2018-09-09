School board meets on Tuesday

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County will hear a report on Tuesday on the recently released school accountability results in which all the schools in North Carolina receive a grade from A to F. There is a story on page 1A of today’s The Robesonian on the results.

Robert Locklear will make the presentation when the board meets at 6 p.m. at Lumberton City Hall 500 N. Cedar St. The Robesonian plans to provide live coverage on Facebook.

There will also be presentations on a strategic plan by Jennifer Freeman, a policy committee update by Karen Brooks-Floyd, and a finance report by Erica Setzer.

The board plans a closed session to discuss student transfers, personnel and legal issues.