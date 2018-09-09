Pet of the week

Wally Beanfield is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. He is a hound/Lab mix puppy who is about 10 weeks old. Wally actually was found in a bean field. He is very playful and loving. The adoption fee is $25, including the rabies vaccination, which can be paid using cash or check. The shelter’s adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_POW-Wally-Beanfield_ne201896172631176.jpg