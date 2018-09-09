Top educators named

Helena Sibyl King, left, was named the 2018-19 Teacher of the Year and Isabel Jones was named 2018-19 Principal of the Year on Thursday night during the Public Schools of Robeson County’s annual awards banquet. King teaches at L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School. Jones is the principal at Rosenwald Elementary School. Helena Sibyl King, left, was named the 2018-19 Teacher of the Year and Isabel Jones was named 2018-19 Principal of the Year on Thursday night during the Public Schools of Robeson County’s annual awards banquet. King teaches at L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School. Jones is the principal at Rosenwald Elementary School.

