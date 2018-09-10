Florence sticking to a worst-case scenario path

LUMBERTON — Robeson County officials this morning were preparing for the possibility that Hurricane Florence, a dangerous hurricane that is getting more dangerous, could hit here later this week.

Both county and city emergency officials said they were watching the story and urging residents to prepare. Some local grocery stores were already reporting that their shelves had been emptied of bread and water.

Florence was about 625 miles southeast of Bermuda as of 5 a.m. today. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and was moving west-northwest at about 9 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center said.

The center of the hurricane was forecast to move between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday and approach the southeastern coast of the U.S. on Thursday as a Category 3 storm or higher, according to the center.

Most spaghetti models had North Carolina beginning to feel its effects Wednesaday with the storm making landfall in North Carolina on Thursday, possibly as a Category 3 or even 5 storm, and hanging around Friday and perhaps into Saturday.

In a county fresh with memories of Hurricane Matthew in October 2016, there was one bit of good news. When Matthew hit, the Lumber River was already at flood stage, and its banks could not handle the 18 inches of so of rain that fell on Oct. 8 of that year. The river not is several feet short of flood stage so it will be able to take what is expected to be lots of rain before spilling over its banks.

The other major threat is the wind that will topple trees and force power outages.

Forecasters had been careful to say that hurricane tracks are hard to predict days in advance, but now are saying Florence appears glued to a worst-case scenario path.

“There is an increasing risk of life-threatening impacts from Florence: Storm surge at the coast, freshwater flooding from a prolonged and exceptionally heavy rainfall event inland and damaging hurricane-force winds,” the National Hurricane Center said in a statement today.