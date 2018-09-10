Crime report

Kissiphur Brunson, of Hardin Road in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his residence and stole three 55-inch televisions, valued at $500 each. Damage to a window was valued at $100.

Wendy Hardin, of Carthage Road in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her residence and stole a Wii gaming system and games, valued at $362; a PlayStation 4, valued at $489; six bottles of Beautiful Day perfume, valued at $150; six PlayStation games, valued at $90; and four containers of Gain laundry detergent, valued at $32. Damage to a window was valued at $125.

Robert Pait, of East Seventh Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his residence and stole two .38-caliber handguns, valued at $500 each; two wrist watches, valued at $10,200; a blue and ivory jewelry box, valued at $600; and an assortment of jewelry valued at $2,000.

Jonathan Moness, of Magnolia Street in Campbellton, Ga., reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole an assortment of tools, valued at $4,000, from him at Holiday Inn on Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton.

Carey Carter, of Hardin Road in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her black 1997 Lexus 5300, valued at $4,500.

Shenelle Locklear reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of an armed robbery on Snipes Road in Red Springs.

Lemark Irons reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his motor vehicle on U.S. 301 North in Lumberton.

The following incidents of assault with a deadly weapon were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Tanisha McRae, Cheyenne Drive, Fairmont; and Delane Hunt, Moores Lane, Lumberton.

The following incidents of a stolen firearm were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Ashley Elders, Van Born Drive, Lumberton; and James Blounte, Quail Run Road, Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Joyce Kinlaw, McPhail Road, Lumberton; R.T. Oxendine, Odum Road, Lumberton; Whitney Jacobs, McGirt Gin Road, Maxton; Tracy Perry, Singletary Church Road Lumberton; Jonathan Manning, Cabinet Shop Road, Rowland; Union Baptist Church, N.C. 41 North, Lumberton; Robin Hardee, Norment Road, Lumberton; Jerome Locklear, Cabinet Shop Road, Rowland; Christopher Henderson, Rhodie Drive, Lumberton; and Jerry Oxendine, Norman Road, Shannon.

The following incidents of vandalism were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Michael Henry, Red Hill Road, Maxton; and William McDaniel, Iona Church Road, Lumberton.