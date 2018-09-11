Schools, related activities suspended through remainder of week beginning today at 3 p.m.

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County announced this morning that at 3 p.m. today, classes and all school-related activities will be suspended for the rest of the week. Central office staff and other employees are asked to leave schools or offices by 4 p.m.

A statement from Superintendent Shanita Wooten reads in part, “The Public Schools of Robeson County’s district administrators and central office staff have been monitoring the approach of Hurricane Florence over the past few days. Florence is projected to make landfall later this week and could bring high winds and as much as 15 inches of rain according to the National Weather Service. After careful consideration and consultation with Robeson County’s Emergency Management and local law enforcement, the Public Schools of Robeson County’s district administrators have decided that all schools and district offices will be closed on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 and for the remainder of the week. This cancellation also includes all extracurricular activities, school-sponsored programs/events, drive education classes, etc..”

It said facility rentals made through the Community Schools Department will also be cancelled..