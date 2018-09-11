Crime report

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Micheal Fields, Lovette Road, Lumberton; Yolanda Jones, Riley Circle, Lumberton; Lakesha Thompson, Dallas Road, Lumberton; Crystal Grice, Wrenn Road, St. Pauls.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Stevie Chavis, North Fifth Street, St. Pauls; Robert Urban, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Lamarris Baxter, Canyon Drive, Fairmont.

Melissa Demmons reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a vehicle was stolen from in front of a residence on McMillan Siding Road in Parkton.

James Blount reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a firearm was stolen from a home on Quail Run Road in Lumberton.