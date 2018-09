LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College will close t 3 p.m. on Wednesday for students and staff and will remain closed the rest of the week because of the threat posed by Hurricane Florence.

Updates will be communicated by email, www.robeson.edu, Moodle, social media, traditional media, and through the “Regroup” messaging service. To sign up for emergency texts and phone calls from Robeson Community College, visit https://robeson.regroup.com/signup.