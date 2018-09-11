Man shot, in critical condition

LUMBERTON — A 32-year-old Lumberton man is in critical but stable condition after being shot Monday night in the back.

According to Lumberton police Capt. Terry Parker, Kiddie Hammonds, of Wilkins Drive, Lumberton, was shot at about 6 p.m. near the Sundo located at 3623 Martin Luther King Drive in Lumberton. Parker said Hammonds showed up at Southeastern Regional Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after officers went to the Sundo in response to a report of shots being fired. He has since been transferred to an undisclosed hospital.

Parker said police do not have a suspect. Anyone with information should call Detective Dereck Evans at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.