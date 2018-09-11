Animal shelter will take in pets for storm

ST. PAULS — The Robeson County Animal Shelter is accepting dogs and cats from owners who wish to secure them during Hurricane Florence.

The shelter did not flood when Hurricane Matthew struck in October 2016. It has generators for power and sufficient food for this storm event.

Pets will be accepted only at the shelter on Landfill Road in St. Pauls and the owner will not be charged fees so long as the animal is reclaimed shortly after the storm. Shelter staff will not come pick up a pet.

There is limited kennel space, so animals will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Animal Control officers will suspend activities during the storm unless the issue is deemed an emergency.

Due to the increased volume, volunteers would be welcomed to help with cleaning. Contact shelter Manager Jason Allison at 865-2200 for more information.