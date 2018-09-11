SRMC to restrict visitors during Florence

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Regional Medical Center will limit visitors to the hospital and emergency room beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday to those deemed medically necessary by a team of clinicians, hospital officials announced Tuesday.

The visitation limitation was enacted in order to provide the best possible care for patients during and in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

“In order to maintain a safe environment during the pending hurricane, we need to reduce the amount of guests in our facility who are not patients and account for all individuals in our facility,” said Renae Taylor, Southeastern Health’s chief nursing officer. “Our main focus will be on providing care to our patients with the resources we have brought in for the duration and the days following the storm.”

Examples of patients who may be allowed to have one family member present may include critically ill individuals, children, senior citizens and expectant mothers. Visitors will be required to sign in with security personnel in the main lobby.

Emergency Department patients will be limited to one family member per patient, however exceptions may be made depending upon the seriousness of the condition of the patient.

“We certainly want to be sensitive to issues related to the health status of our most critical patients, and we will assess appropriate numbers of visitors for these patients on a case-by-case basis,” said Alisia Oxendine, director of Guest Services.

Family members of patients may contact Guest Services at 910-671-5592 or 910-671-5000 for assistance to support patients’ families throughout the emergency situation.

Beginning Thursday, the SRMC cafeteria will be open only for SRMC staff who are on duty.

Southeaster Health administrators advise people in the path of Hurricane Florence to start preparing now for medical needs and issues.

“Our residents need to address health issues now that may become worse later in the week so that a visit to the emergency department is not required during the storm,” Taylor said. “They may want to consider visiting any of our walk-in clinics for issues that are minor now but could become increasing worse. Now is also the time to get medications that you may need.”

Southeastern Health also announced hours and closings for its affiliated clinics, centers and other facilities in anticipation of Florence.

The clinic at Lumberton Drug will remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The following Southeastern Health affiliates will close at noon on Thursday and remain closed on Friday: walk-in clinics, Gibson Cancer Center and fitness centers

All primary care and specialty clinics, and The Surgery Center at Southeastern Health Park will be closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday.