Four local women among 7 suspects in thefts

McRae McRae McNatt McNatt L. McNeill L. McNeill S. McNeill S. McNeill Faulk Faulk Ingram Ingram Woolridge Woolridge

FAYETTEVILLE — Two Robeson County women have surrendered to law enforcement after surveillance video of them allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise was released to the public.

“I’d encourage everyone to turn themselves in,” Detective J. Casady, of the Fayetteville Police Department, said Tuesday. “You know if you were involved. You should turn yourself in.”

Twanda Elaine Faulk, 26, of the 2200 block of Musselwhite Circle in Lumberton, and Raven Alexis Ingram, 24, of the 200 block of West 17th Street in Lumberton, each has been charged with organized retail theft, felony possession of stolen goods, and felony conspiracy, Casady said.

Lequilla Lashanda McNeill, 41, of the 400 block of Mc Iver Street in Fayetteville, also has turned herself into police and was charged with felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, and felony conspiracy.

Earlier this week, the surveillance system at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville recorded seven women leaving the mall with bags of goods for which they had not paid. Social media was instrumental in identifying the women.

“I am not sure if it (social media) pressured those in custody to turn themselves in,” Casady said.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit still are looking for four of the women, two of whom are from Robeson County, in connection to the “theft ring,” Casady said.

They are Jasmine Latasha McRae, 30, of the 200 block of Trinity Street in Fairmont; Rosheka Lenice Woolridge, 20, of the 400 block of Sinclair Street in Lumberton; Shekia Bianca McNeill, 27, of the 4400 block of Garnett Drive in Fayetteville; and Lena Genelda McNatt, 40, of the 500 block of Grafton Avenue in Fayetteville.

McRae has been charged with organized retail theft, felony possession of stolen goods, and felony conspiracy. Woolridge has been charged with has been charged with organized retail theft, felony possession of stolen goods, and felony conspiracy. McNeill has been charged with felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, and felony conspiracy. McNatt has been charged with felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, felony conspiracy and second-degree trespassing.

The initial investigation revealed the women entered three stores inside Cross Creek Mall, located at 5000 Morganton Road, and committed multiple felony thefts, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The women are accused of stealing $9,000 worth of merchandise from Lids Locker Room, Justice and Victoria’s Secret between Aug. 17 and Aug. 30.

Anyone with any information regarding the thefts is asked to contact Casady 910-748-8011 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477. Information to Crimestoppers also can be submitted online at fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

McRae https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Jasmine-Latasha-McRae_ne201891115505719.jpg McRae McNatt https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Lena-Genelda-McNatt_ne2018911155058460.jpg McNatt L. McNeill https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Lequilla-Lashanda-McNeill_ne2018911155059300.jpg L. McNeill S. McNeill https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Shekia-Bianca-McNeill_ne201891115514307.jpg S. McNeill Faulk https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Twanda-Elaine-Faulk_ne201891115515142.jpg Faulk Ingram https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Raven-Alexis-Ingram1_ne2018911163524887.jpg Ingram Woolridge https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Rosheka-Lenice-Woolridge1_ne2018911163525765.jpg Woolridge

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]