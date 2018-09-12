Government offices closing ahead of Florence

LUMBERTON — Various local government offices and operations are setting Hurricane Florence hours.

All Robeson County government offices will be closed all day Thursday and Friday in anticipation of the storm.

The town of Fairmont administrative and utility collection offices will be closed Thursday and Friday .

The Robeson County Animal Shelter will close at 2 p.m. Thursday. Owners have until then to drop off pets they want to shelter there during Hurricane Florence.

Pets will be accepted only at the shelter on Landfill Road in St. Pauls and the owner will not be charged fees so long as the animal is reclaimed shortly after the storm. Shelter staff will not come pick up a pet.