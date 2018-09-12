Call to 211 gets key info on Florence

LUMBERTON — As Robeson County prepares for the potential effect Hurricane Florence, United Way of Robeson County is preparing to meet the most pressing needs of county residents.

People who need help can call 211, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In case of a life-threatening emergency, dial 911. The free, confidential service connects people to essential health and human services. The 211 service will remain open and ready to provide local information about evacuation routes, shelters, food and water, health resources and other needs throughout the storm.

NC 211 call specialists will continue to offer the most up-to-date information as North Carolina moves through the storm and from rescue and relief to an extended period of recovery and rebuilding. Specialists have helped callers find shelters, food, water, ice, and other disaster assistance, including evacuation routes during the storm.

The service is also available via text by texting Florence to 898211. Users may opt to receive updates.

The United Way also will provide updates on social media. Please follow United Way of Robeson County on Facebook, @uwrobeson on Instagram and @UWrobeson on Twitter for local storm-related information.

If the need arises, United Way of Robeson County will begin accepting donations immediately. Visit www.unitedwayrobeson.org to donate to the United Way of Robeson County Hurricane Florence Relief Fund.