Shelters have room for people fleeing ahead of Florence

LUMBERTON — There still is room at the Hurricane Florence relief shelters in Robeson County, according to emergency management officials.

Shelters are now open at Lumberton, Purnell Swett and St. Pauls high schools and at Fairmont Middle School for people wanting somewhere safe to stay as the storm passes through the region. Florence is predicted to make landfall near the North and South Carolina border sometime Friday morning.

People wanting to stay at one of the shelters are urged to bring identification, personal documents and supplies, medical supplies, medications, bottled water, ready-to-use baby formula, snacks, treats, canned food, can opener, personal and feminine hygiene items, flashlights and batteries, paper towels, diapers, wipes, tissue, paper towels, liquid soap, flashlights, batteries, reading material and games.

Anyone who needs home care should bring their caregiver to the shelter and any needed equipment, such as oxygen or nebulizers.