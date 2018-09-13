This famly arrives at Lumberton High School this morning to take refuge in the shelter there. That shelter is nearing capacity. There are also shelters at Purnell Swett and St. Pauls high schools, and Fairmont Middle School. This famly arrives at Lumberton High School this morning to take refuge in the shelter there. That shelter is nearing capacity. There are also shelters at Purnell Swett and St. Pauls high schools, and Fairmont Middle School.

LUMBERTON — More than 700 people are taking cover from Hurricane Florence at four county shelters being managed by the American Red Cross, and there is room for about 1,000 more, mostly in Pembroke.

According to Emily Jones, a public information office for the county, at 3 p.m. there were 399 people at Lumberton High School, which has a capacity of 450, 129 at St. Pauls High School, which has a capacity of 532, 100 at Purnell Swett High School, which has a capacity of 788, and 83 at Fairmont Middle School, which has a capacity of 100.

The Red Cross establishes the capacity for each shelter.

Anyone using a shelter who needs home care should bring their caregiver to the shelter and any needed equipment, such as oxygen or nebulizers. The following items are recommended: identification, personal documents and supplies, medical supplies, medications, bottled water, ready-to-use baby formula, snacks, treats, canned food, can opener, personal and feminine hygiene items, flashlights and batteries, paper towels, diapers, wipes, tissue, paper towels, liquid soap, flashlights, batteries, reading material and games.