Shelter at Lumberton High is full; 4 others have space

LUMBERTON — County officials are saying there is no more room at the shelter at Lumberton High School, but there are four more shelters with space for people trying to escape Hurricane Florence.

All of the 450 slots at the Lumberton High shelter are taken, leaving room at South Robeson, St. Pauls and Purnell Swett high schools, and Fairmont Middle School. South Robeson opened at 8 p.m. today, while the others open at 8 this morning.

South Robeson High has room for 447 people, St. Pauls High has a capacity of 532, Purnell Swett High School has a capacity of 788, and Fairmont Middle has a capacity of 100.

The Red Cross, which is managing the shelters, establishes the capacity for each shelter.

Anyone using a shelter who needs home care should bring their caregiver to the shelter and any needed equipment, such as oxygen or nebulizers. The following items are recommended: identification, personal documents and supplies, medical supplies, medications, bottled water, ready-to-use baby formula, snacks, treats, canned food, can opener, personal and feminine hygiene items, flashlights and batteries, paper towels, diapers, wipes, tissue, paper towels, liquid soap, flashlights, batteries, reading material and games.