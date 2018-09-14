Lumberton shelter at capacity, but rides available to other shelters

LUMBERTON — More than 900 people have taken shelter in the five shelters being operated by the American Red Cross, and one, at Lumberton High School, is at capacity.

According to Emily Jones, a public information officer with Robeson County, there were 480 people at Lumberton High at 6 a.m. today, and no room for any more. However, people who go to that shelter will be provided transportation to one of the shelters that does have space.

One shelter, South Robeson High, which has a capacity of 447, had no occupants this morning. It opened at 8 p.m. Thursday, where the others opened at 8 a.m. that day.

Purnell Swett High, which has a capacity of 778, had 186 people this morning; St. Pauls High, with a capacity of 532, had 153 this morning; and Fairmont High, with a capacity of 200, had 117 this morning.

People are advised to bring bedding, medicine and their caregiver is they have one. The following items are recommended: identification, personal documents and supplies, medical supplies, medications, bottled water, ready-to-use baby formula, snacks, treats, canned food, can opener, personal and feminine hygiene items, flashlights and batteries, paper towels, diapers, wipes, tissue, paper towels, liquid soap, flashlights, batteries, reading material and games.