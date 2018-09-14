City tells residents to stock up on water

LUMBERTON — City officials are advising residents to fill up bathtubs with water and find other means to store it as well in case the ability to process clean water is compromised by Hurricane Florence.

The city’s water plant during Hurricane was flooded, and Florence is expected to bring similar flooding. City officials worked to fortify the water plant and efforts were underway today to use sandbags at the CSX intersection with Interstate 95 through which water flowed to flood West and South Lumberton.

The advisory came through an emergency communications alert during which it was said, “Better safe, than sorry.”