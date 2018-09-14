Volunteers needed to help fill sandbags

LUMBERTON — Volunteers are needed to help fill sandbags at West Lumberton Baptist Church so that the bags can be used to try to mitigate flooding that is expected to occur at the CSX intersection with Interstate 95.

The church is at 2320 W. Fifth St.

During Hurricane Matthew, much of the water that flooded South and West Lumberton came under the bridge at Interstate 95. The city in the last 24 hours received permission to stack bags in the CSX right-of-way, but the state did not have filled sandbags. The state did supply 5,000 empty sandbags.