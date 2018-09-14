County urging evacuations of mobile homes, low-lying areas

LUMBERTON — The county is encouraging people who live in mobile homes or low-lying areas to evacuate, perhaps to one of the shelters being managed by the American Red Cross.

Emily Jones, the public information officer for the county, said the Lumber River is expected to rise to 24 feet on Sunday, which is about the same as it was following Hurricane Matthew.

Lumberton City Coucilman John Cantey said he was going door to door urging the evacuation of residents in South and West Lumberton, the areas hit hardest by Matthew.

There are shelters with room at South Robeson, St. Pauls and Purnell Swett high schools, and Fairmont Middle. Lumberton High is at capacity.