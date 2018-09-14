County under boil-water advisory

LUMBERTON — Robeson County has issued a boil-water advisory, which means any water from the system should be boiled for at least one minute before consumption.

That extends to drinking the water, using it to make tea, washing dishes, or even brushing your teeth.

According to an advisory from Myron Neville, supervisor of the Water Department, the system is experiencing low pressure and outages because of Hurricane Florence, which makes it vulnerable to bacteria. Boiling the water vigorously for one minute will kill any bacteria.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

There is no boil-water advisory with Lumberton water.