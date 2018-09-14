South Robeson shelter temporarily closed, room remains in Fairmont, Purnell Swett and St. Pauls

LUMBERTON — Two of five shelters the county has opened are no longer available for evacuees, but there is plenty of room at the other three.

South Robeson High, which had opened Thursday night and had only nine occupants, has been closed temporarily because of electrical issues, according to Emily Jones, a public information officer for the county. Lumberton High is at capacity, but people who go there can get a ride to one of the three shelters that have room.

Jones said at 4 p.m. today that there were 102 people at Fairmont Middle School, which has a capacity of 200, 188 at Purnell Swett High, which has a capacity of 778, and a 174 at St. Pauls High, which has a capacity of 532.

The county is advising people who live in mobile homes or low-lying areas to evacuate because of the threat of Matthew-like flooding.