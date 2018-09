LUMBERTON — Robeson County officials say there are 34 roads that are closed in the county because of flooding and damage from Hurricane Florence.

A person can get real-time updates on road closures at this website: drivenc.gov, which redirects the person to the Department of Transportation’s TIMS website, which is updated all day, every day, and not just for storms. It provides information for state-maintained roads, not private ones or city ones.