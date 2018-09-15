Lumber River approaching flood stage

LUMBERTON — The Lumber River this morning was approaching flood stage and Robeson County and Lumberton were holding their collective breath wondering how high it would go as Tropical Storm Florence continues to drop heavy rainfall on the area.

According to Emily Jones, a public information officer for Robeson County, the river was between 11 and 12 feet and flood stage is 13 feet. The river was already at 13 feet when Hurricane Matthew hit, and crested at almost 24 feet, causing widespread flooding, especially in West and South Lumberton.

City officials are hoping the fact that the river was at 7 feet when Florence showed up, and that significant steps have been taken to fortify the water plant as well as to plug the hole under the Interstate 95 bridge through which water rushed during Matthew, will mean less damage this time around.

But some forecasts say that the county will receive 15 to 20 additional inches of rain today and Sunday before Florence is no longer affecting it.