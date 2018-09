LUMBERTON — the Public Schools of Robeson County on Saturday wasted no time and announced schools were out until further notice.

“Experts advise that the full impact of Hurricane Florence in Robeson County will be most severe on Sunday, Sept. 16, into Monday, Sept. 17, and may include severe flooding, widespread power outages, downed trees, road closures and limited access to school buildings and facilities,” Superintendent Shanita Wooten said in a statement.