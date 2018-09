LUMBERTON — Robeson County officials are telling anyone who needs a ride to a shelter to call SEATS at 910-618-5679 and you can be picked up.

There is space at four shelters, Lumberton High, Purnell Swett High and St. Pauls High schools, and Fairmont Middle School. If your home flooded during Hurricane Matthew, it is likely to do so again.

Predictions are for the Lumber River to reach 24 feet, which would be higher than it did after Matthew.