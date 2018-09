LUMBERTON — Residents of South Lumberton have been ordered to evacuate their homes and seek shelter elsewhere.

There are four shelters being operated in Robeson County, and anyone who needs a ride can get one by calling SEATS at 910-618-5679. The shelters are at Lumberton High, St. Pauls High, Purnell Swett High and Fairmont Middle schools.

South Lumberton was one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Matthew.