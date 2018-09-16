Mandatory evacuation ordered for West and South Lumberton

LUMBERTON — Residents of West Lumberton have been ordered to evacuate their homes and seek shelter elsewhere because of flood waters from Hurricane Florence.

West Lumberton and South Lumberton were hardest hit by Matthew, and South Lumberton was ordered evacuated Saturday might.

There are four shelters being operated in Robeson County, and anyone who needs a ride can get one by calling SEATS at 910-618-5679. The shelters are at Lumberton High, St. Pauls High, Purnell Swett High and Fairmont Middle schools.