LUMBERTON — County officials say school buses are being used to transport people displaced by Hurricane Florence any of four shelters that have been opened.

The buses will pick people up at the Burger King at 2907 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton and the Pembroke City Fire Department at 102 Fourth St., Pembroke.

Shelters are being operated at Lumberton High, Purnell Swett High and St. Pauls High schools, and Fairmont Middle School.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect in South and West Lumberton.