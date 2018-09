LUMBERTON — A 21-year-old Lumberton man has been missing since Thursday.

Carlos David Alfonso Jr., who is 5 foot, 8 inches tall and weights 13o pounds, was last seen leaving his house with an acquaintance at 4 p.m. that say. He was wearing a gray sleveless shirt, camo hat, jeans and boots.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.